Narrative Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Narrative token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BiteBTC and Switcheo Network. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $137,603.00 and $39.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00205902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01169951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,563,989 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

