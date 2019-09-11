Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,025 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Post worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE POST traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.68. 14,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,584. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.