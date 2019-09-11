Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.