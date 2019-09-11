Natixis Decreases Stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Natixis cut its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned 4.34% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,594,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 143,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,606. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01.

