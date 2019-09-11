Natixis Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. 203,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,958. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.