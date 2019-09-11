Natixis Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Natixis cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155,934 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.13% of Zendesk worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 57.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

ZEN traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 841,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $3,748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,289,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $35,680.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,751.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,380 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

