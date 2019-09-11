Natixis Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Natixis reduced its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,724 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.11% of Dover worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 66.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.53.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,199. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

