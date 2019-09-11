Natixis Sells 59,401 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,401 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cascend Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

SWKS stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.87. 647,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,747. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,499 shares of company stock worth $3,896,149. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

