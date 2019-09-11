Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00006147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Binance, LBank and Huobi. Nebulas has a market cap of $30.25 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,705,074 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, Binance, LBank, Huobi, Gate.io, Neraex and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

