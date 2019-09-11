Neeli Bendapudi Sells 1,600 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $251,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LANC stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.93. 13,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,777. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.31. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.90 and a 12 month high of $194.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.