Neuburgh Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 995.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Symantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Symantec by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 118,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,029. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Symantec in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

