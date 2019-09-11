Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 687.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 102.9% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.54. 38,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Hogan acquired 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.83 per share, with a total value of $998,150.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,059,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 1,100 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

