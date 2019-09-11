Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 40,154 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,154 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Chemours by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Chemours by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 29,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 89,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,002. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Bell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton purchased 15,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,077.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,790 shares of company stock worth $470,932 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

