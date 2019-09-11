Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 7,140 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $65,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 18.5% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 49.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,337. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Corelogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director J David Chatham sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $322,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,550 shares of company stock worth $1,598,538 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.