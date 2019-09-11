New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB) Trading Down 0.4%

New Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBB)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01, 3,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

About New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB)

New Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for New Buffalo Savings Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

