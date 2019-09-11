News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.75

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 164182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, CFO Kevin Halpin sold 18,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $266,610.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 30,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $427,609.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,462.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in News by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

