Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Tops $32.75 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last week, Newton has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $32.75 million and $2.29 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01181385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00086722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.