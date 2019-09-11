NEXT (NET) Price Up 43.4% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One NEXT token can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00022765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $116.43 million and $2.55 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00687593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000612 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

