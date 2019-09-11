Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 2,550 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 147,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

