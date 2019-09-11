Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,166,000 after buying an additional 298,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,317,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,194,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,532,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,421,000 after acquiring an additional 479,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 111,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

