Northern Trust Corp Acquires 114,919 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,715,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Kroger worth $232,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kroger by 87.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,064,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,451,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,258 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,824 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,202,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Kroger stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 495,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

