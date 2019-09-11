Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.15

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

