NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the July 31st total of 725,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 772,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,117. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

