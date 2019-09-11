Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Nu-Oil and Gas PLC (LON:NUOG)’s stock price traded down 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), 53,706,565 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 41,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.30.

About Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG)

Nu-Oil and Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the identification, development, and operation of hydrocarbon assets in Canada. It holds 100% interests in an onshore petroleum lease, PL2002-01(A) covering 4,500 acres; and offshore exploration license, EL1070 comprising 254,608 acres located in the Port au Port Peninsula, western Newfoundland.

