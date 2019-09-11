Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

Shares of NVG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 9,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,042. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

In related news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $32,858.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.