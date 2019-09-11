Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Stock Position Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,874. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

