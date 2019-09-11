Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,670. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.