Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JQC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. 10,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

In other Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 359,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $2,820,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,557 shares of company stock worth $5,192,767 in the last 90 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

