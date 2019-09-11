Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of JHB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

About Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

