NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

NMS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 2,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

About NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

