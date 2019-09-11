Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JMT)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JMT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

