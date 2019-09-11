Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,220. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.