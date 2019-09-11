Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JTA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

