NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the semiconductor provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NXPI stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,696. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

