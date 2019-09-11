Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 57,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $315,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 98,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $532,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.