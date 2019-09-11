Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 90,470 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Oasis Petroleum worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 33.3% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 53.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OAS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 3,025,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,520,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

OAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Williams Capital lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

