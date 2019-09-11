Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $38.46 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 3.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Nike were worth $38,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Nike by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nike by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

