Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 361,881 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361,881 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $21,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,323,129.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

