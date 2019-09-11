Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 3.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $32,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $210.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,970. The stock has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

