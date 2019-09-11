Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OBE. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$2.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, GMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.40 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.32.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of OBE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.36. 85,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,917. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market cap of $102.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.