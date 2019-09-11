Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $3.28. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 192 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

