Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) were up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.39, approximately 3,376,601 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,402,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman acquired 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $372,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 151,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,338,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,351,000 after acquiring an additional 844,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 129,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

