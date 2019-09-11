Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

ONTX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 59,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,449. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.64.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 976.64%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 10,927 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $30,923.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,565 shares of company stock valued at $42,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Onconova Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

