OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 107,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. OneMain has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.08 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

