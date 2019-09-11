Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00007209 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, BCEX and Binance. Ontology has a market capitalization of $389.62 million and approximately $58.81 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,351,967 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bitbns, OKEx, BitMart, Bibox, Indodax, BCEX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.