OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Aegis Analysts

Aegis set a $20.00 price objective on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 75,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.77. OpGen has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

