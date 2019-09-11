Oppenheimer Analysts Give AT&T (NYSE:T) a $41.00 Price Target

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been assigned a $41.00 price target by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Shares of T traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,114,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,604,633. The firm has a market cap of $268.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

