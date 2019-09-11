Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 59.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.16. The company had a trading volume of 456,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.35. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.67.

In related news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $88,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $74,381,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,428,893.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,124 shares of company stock worth $125,834,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.