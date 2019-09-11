Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Nevro Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nevro from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Nevro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities set a $65.00 target price on Nevro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

