Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $90,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 5,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.